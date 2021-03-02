TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.80 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.05.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $8.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.