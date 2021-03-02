Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 561.2% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 153,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 528.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 86,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,931. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

