Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY opened at $380.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $413.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

