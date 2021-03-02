Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in February

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 28th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 24,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

