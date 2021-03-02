Telsey Advisory Group Raises Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $39.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

