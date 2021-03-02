Telsey Advisory Group Raises Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $35.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

