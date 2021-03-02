TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $29.11 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

