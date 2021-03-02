TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $29.11 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.60.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

