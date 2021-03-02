TELUS (NYSE:TU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TELUS by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after buying an additional 1,725,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after buying an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after buying an additional 740,418 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,955,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,153,000 after buying an additional 728,485 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

