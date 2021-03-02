Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

TMSNY stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $172.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $134.19.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

