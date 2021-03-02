Terex Co. (TEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Terex has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

TEX opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

