Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,304,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,402,365 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 10.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.88% of Tesla worth $19,267,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Tesla by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 581.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,823 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,130. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $15.17 on Tuesday, hitting $703.26. 547,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,442.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $811.15 and a 200 day moving average of $575.78. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.