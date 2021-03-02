Texas Permanent School Fund Has $250,000 Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of The Marcus worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $623.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

