Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period.

BCEI stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $672.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

