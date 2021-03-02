Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,594 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $207.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

