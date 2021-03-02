Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 2,127,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 575,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 222,123 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 83,402 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

