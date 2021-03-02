The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The AES by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

