The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

