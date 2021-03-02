The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) to Issue GBX 9.13 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,237 ($55.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,357.59 ($70.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,351.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,452.01.

BKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total value of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

