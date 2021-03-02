The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 191,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 579,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 852,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 479,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 128,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,799,975. The company has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.