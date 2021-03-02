The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83 and a beta of 1.19.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.