The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $59.79. 8,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,837,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

