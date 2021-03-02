The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.09 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.