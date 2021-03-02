The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.09 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.