The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.06. The company had a trading volume of 92,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,055. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $335.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.