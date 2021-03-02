The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.17

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 18272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

