The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

GBX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.90. 320,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,228. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,429 in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,488 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,209,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

