The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $365,150.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hershey alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.04.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.