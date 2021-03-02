The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.09 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

NYSE:HD opened at $261.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

