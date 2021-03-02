The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 15.8% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $261.62 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.33.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.