The Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect The Joint to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Joint stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The Joint has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a PE ratio of 153.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on JYNT. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

