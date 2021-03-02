The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $50.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $46.72.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

