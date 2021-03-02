The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.73. 5,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,368. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

