The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

MIDD stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.41. 6,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $166.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.23. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.77.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

