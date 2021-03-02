The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Robert W. Baird

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of MIDD opened at $159.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Middleby by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 275.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

