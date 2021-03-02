The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 302.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 16.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 467.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 224,080 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

