The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The Mosaic has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.