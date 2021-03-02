The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Up 463.8% in February

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 463.8% from the January 28th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

OLB stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

