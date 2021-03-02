The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

NYSE:PGR opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

