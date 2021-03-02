The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Trading Down 6.8%

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.30 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.89). Approximately 3,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.48. The company has a market capitalization of £28.01 million and a P/E ratio of 6.65.

About The Quarto Group (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

