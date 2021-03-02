The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

