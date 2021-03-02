The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Desjardins

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.45 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

