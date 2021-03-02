The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.35 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNCF opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The Valens has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

The Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

