The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

