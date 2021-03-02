The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.