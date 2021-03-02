Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $329.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

