Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Lowered to “Hold” at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

TH opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.78 million and a PE ratio of -14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.13.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

