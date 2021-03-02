TheStreet Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.79.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

