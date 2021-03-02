TheStreet Upgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a positive rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $213,481.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,746,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.