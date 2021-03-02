Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 92.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

