Thor Industries (THO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THO opened at $121.85 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

